Metro Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey eats once a day, fasts on weekends and walks to work – Laila’s Blog

#1
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has revealed how a strict diet and exercise regime, as well as quirky lifestyle habits like hours of meditation each day, has helped him manage stress.

The 42-year-old only eats dinner and doesn’t eat at all on weekends. Jack also doesn’t …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2I92Scz

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top