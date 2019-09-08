JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Twitter Stories: Kidnappers Call Parents Of Their Victim To Pick Up His Burnt Body After Failing To Pay His Ransom (Photos) – Naijaloaded

#1
A family is currently mourning the gruesome murder of their son who was kidnapped many months ago. His abductors recently contacted his parents to go pick him up at a discrete location.

Sadly, what the parents met were his burnt body. …

jamilu.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ZVZSEL

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top