Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Twitter suspension: It’d have been easier if Twitter had an office in Nigeria — Gov SanwoOlu . . Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, said if Twitter had an office in Nigeria, resolving the current Twitter ban initiated by the Buhari regime woul
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, said if Twitter had an office in Nigeria, resolving the current Twitter ban initiated by the Buhari regime would have been easier. The governor made the su…
instablog9ja.com