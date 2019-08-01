video of a man stating that University students of the opposite sex caught holding hands will be flogged, has gone viral.
According to Twitter users, the announcement was made by a staff of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD). The said man described holding hands as a public display of affection and also stated that the University has launched 'Operation Koboko' which will see culprits severely punished.
