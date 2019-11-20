Metro Twitter Users React To Leaked Sex Tape Of Babcock Students – Information Nigeria

#1
Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the trending video of two Babcock University students having a sex.

Apparently the two students were caught off-guard having a “good time” on camera and unfortunately for them, the photos and video has leaked online....


Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/37hk5tD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[53]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top