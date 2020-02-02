Two Chinese companies have won the bid to construct the multi-billion dollars Ibom Deep SeaPort, a public-private partnership project located in Mbo Council of Akwa Ibom State. The lucky companies are the Bollore-PowerChina consortium which emerged as the preferred bidder and China harbor engineering company …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Uh70fB
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Uh70fB
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]