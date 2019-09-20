A gas explosion has been recorded at Ajegunle area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, with two children burnt to death and 23 others severely burnt.
The incident occurred at Aduke Street, off Ojo Road, Ajegunle area of Apapa on Thursday.
Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that two children were burnt to death in the gas explosion.
