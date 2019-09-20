Metro Two dead, 23 others burnt, as gas explosion rocks Lagos- Pm News

#1
A gas explosion has been recorded at Ajegunle area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, with two children burnt to death and 23 others severely burnt.

The incident occurred at Aduke Street, off Ojo Road, Ajegunle area of Apapa on Thursday.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that two children were burnt to death in the gas explosion.

Gases-e1574944048795.jpg


read more
 
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top