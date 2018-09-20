Adegor Okpako, a staff sergeant attached to 192 Battalion in Gwoza, killed himself at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt from military sources.
Mr Okpako also killed another sergeant colleague who was only identified as Saka.
Three soldiers and a member of the civilian joint task force were also seriously wounded in the random shooting by Mr Okpako, sources said.
