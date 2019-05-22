Metro Two ex-NBA Chairmen, Treasurer arraigned over alleged fraud – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Two former chairmen of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Adesina Ogunlana and Yinka Farounbi were on Wednesday arraigned for allegedly defrauding the association of N20 million.

Also arraigned was a former treasurer of the branch, Aderinola Kappo..........



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EmTJte

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top