Metro Two Killed, 13 Vehicles Burnt in Akwa Ibom – Thisdaylive

#1
Two persons were yesterday killed and thirteen vehicles destroyed on the eve of the postponed presidential and National Assembly elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Sources told THISDAY that the incident occurred on Friday night at Nto Edino, the Headquarters of Obot-Akara Local Government Council of …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2S8iaie

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top