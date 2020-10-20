Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
BREAKING: Two killed, many injured as hoodlums hijack protest in Jos (video)
The #EndSars protest in Jos have been turned to a bloodbath as hoodlums hijacked the protest at Ahmadu Bello Way and Terminus Market. The thugs, who are allegedly sponsored by government officials attacked the peaceful protestors and set cars ablaze. The hausa-speaking thugs destroyed...
www.informationnigeria.com