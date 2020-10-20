Metro Two killed, many injured as hoodlums hijack protest in Jos (video) – Information News


BREAKING: Two killed, many injured as hoodlums hijack protest in Jos (video)

The #EndSars protest in Jos have been turned to a bloodbath as hoodlums hijacked the protest at Ahmadu Bello Way and Terminus Market. The thugs, who are allegedly sponsored by government officials attacked the peaceful protestors and set cars ablaze. The hausa-speaking thugs destroyed...
