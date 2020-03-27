Metro Two new death, Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 reported; 70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno - NCDC

Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21


As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is: Lagos- 376 FCT- 88 Kano- 36 Osun- 20 Oyo- 16 Edo- 15 Ogun- 12 Kwara- 9 Katsina- 12 Bauchi- 7 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 9 Delta- 4 Ekiti- 3 Ondo- 3 Enugu- 2 Rivers-2 Niger- 2 Benue- 1 Anambra- 1 Borno- 1 Jigawa- 2
 
