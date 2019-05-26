Metro TWO NIGERIANS MAKE THE 2019 CAINE PRIZE SHORTLIST – Thisdaylive

#1
Two Nigerians featured in the 2019 Caine Prize for African Writing shortlist, which was announced by the organisers on Monday.

The two Nigerians – Lesley Nneka Arimah and Tochukwu Emmanuel Okafor – are in the good company of other authors from Ethiopia, Kenya and Cameroon. According to the chair …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2YO6bde

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top