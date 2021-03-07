Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
Two Nigerians sentenced to death in Ghana for killing four women - New Telegraph
A Sekondi High Court in Ghana has sentenced Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji, both Nigerians, to death over the kidnap and murder of four Takoradi women in 2018. The judgement, passed on Friday, came after a seven-member jury found them guilty on all the eight counts of conspiracy…
www.newtelegraphng.com