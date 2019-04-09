Featured Thread #1
The death toll of Nigerians killed in South Africa has continued to rise with another two being the latest victims in ongoing xenophobic attacks on foreigners in that country. The latest victims were stabbed to death during xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town on April 5 and …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – http://bit.ly/2Ij3BH8
