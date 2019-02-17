Some vehicles engaged in election duty were destroyed in a pre-election crisis that erupted in Obot-Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Friday, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, has confirmed.
The vehicles were engaged to convey election materials from INEC headquarters in Uyo …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IkmriM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The vehicles were engaged to convey election materials from INEC headquarters in Uyo …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IkmriM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]