Tyler Perry offers 'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens a job

Geoffrey Owens may be heading back to Hollywood.

Just days after the “Cosby Show” actor was spotted working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey and being job-shamed by some media outlets, he is now being offered a new acting gig by Tyler Perry....



