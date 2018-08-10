Geoffrey Owens may be heading back to Hollywood.
Just days after the “Cosby Show” actor was spotted working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey and being job-shamed by some media outlets, he is now being offered a new acting gig by Tyler Perry....
via Page Six – https://ift.tt/2wIrtxh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Just days after the “Cosby Show” actor was spotted working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey and being job-shamed by some media outlets, he is now being offered a new acting gig by Tyler Perry....
via Page Six – https://ift.tt/2wIrtxh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[124]