Sports Tyson Fury’s dad offers David Haye £100k ahead Deontay Wilder rematch – TODAY

Tyson Fury’s dad, John, has offered former heavyweight champion David Haye a £100,000 bet after backing his son to beat Deontay Wilder later this month.

The Gypsy King will go toe-to-toe with the Bronze bomber as the two undefeated stars go at it in Las Vegas. Fury’s comeback fight …

