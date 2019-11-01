Nigerian athletics made another bold headline for the wrong reasons yesterday, as the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) stripped United States-based female shot put thrower, Oyesade Olatoye of the two medals she won at the 2019 African Games in Morocco. …
