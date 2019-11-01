Sports U.S. based Nigerian athlete, Olatoye, stripped of African Games medals – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Nigerian athletics made another bold headline for the wrong reasons yesterday, as the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) stripped United States-based female shot put thrower, Oyesade Olatoye of the two medals she won at the 2019 African Games in Morocco. …

sade.jpg

read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/36mIdun

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top