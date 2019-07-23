JustForex Trading - Start Now

World U.S. Senate confirms Mark Esper as Defence Secretary – Premium Times Nigeria

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper as Secretary of Defence, who will fill a key post in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

The bipartisan 90 to 8 votes confirmed the nomination of Mr Esper, who has served as defense chief in an acting capacity …

mark.JPG

