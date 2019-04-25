Metro U.S. spends $495m to fight malaria in Nigeria – Newtelegraph

#1
The United States has expended a total of $495 million for malaria control in Nigeria under the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) which began in 2011.

The fund was deployed to the distribution of more than 26 million long lasting insecticidal bed nets, 23 million malaria rapid …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2IHaaEC

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top