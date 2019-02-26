HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s hard line on Beijing is softening by the minute.
He has tweeted that he will delay hiking tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, citing “substantial progress...
Read more via U.S. – https://ift.tt/2BOxivB
Get more World News
He has tweeted that he will delay hiking tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, citing “substantial progress...
Read more via U.S. – https://ift.tt/2BOxivB
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]