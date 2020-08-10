U.S. travel ban: Ohanaeze youths sends gov’s, 2 ex-govs names from S’East to US, EU, UK - New Telegraph
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday said it had sent the names of a sitting governor (name withheld) and two former governors from the South- East to the United States Congress and European Union (EU) parliament in Brussels, Belgium, for travel ban, following their alleged...
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Connect with Politics News Readers!