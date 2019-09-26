Metro UAE approves issuance of 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa -The Cable

#1
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the introduction of a multiple-entry tourist visa scheme valid for five years for all nationalities.

Dubai, the country’s commercial city, is one of the favourite destinations of Nigerian travellers.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, announced the development on Monday after his first cabinet meeting for the new year.

View attachment 215536


read more
 
[97]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top