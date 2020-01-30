Metro UAE records first Middle East cases of Coronavirus – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The United Arab Emirate on Wednesday January 29, confirmed Middle East’s first cases of the deadly Coronavirus.

A family of four who arrived the country from Wuhan (the Chinese city where the virus broke out at the end of 2019), were diagonosed with the flu-like virus.....

corona.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RC2LcK

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top