Business UBA Partners With Google To Provide Free Wifi Hotspots In Lagos (Locations & Branches Inside) – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
UBA Partners With Google To Provide Free Wifi Hotspots In Lagos (See Location & Branches)

United Bank for Africa Plc, UBA, is working with Google and ISP partner to launch Google Station in 11 key UBA branches in Lagos State …



Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2BAjsgx

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top