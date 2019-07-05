Metro Uber driver assaults female passenger with a whip for questioning him (video) - LIB

#1
An Uber driver was spotted in a viral video assaulting a female passenger with a whip for allegedly questioning him during the trip to Ikeja area of Lagos.
Twitter user @eziinneee said the Uber driver tried to park at a flooded area where they couldn't alight from. However the driver who drove out from the flooded spot allegedly flared up after her friend who wasn't paying attention during the trip asked why he was "driving quite far when they already said they will walk".

UBER.PNG

READ MORE
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top