An Uber driver was spotted in a viral video assaulting a female passenger with a whip for allegedly questioning him during the trip to Ikeja area of Lagos.Twitter user @eziinneee said the Uber driver tried to park at a flooded area where they couldn't alight from. However the driver who drove out from the flooded spot allegedly flared up after her friend who wasn't paying attention during the trip asked why he was "driving quite far when they already said they will walk".