advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Uber driver sells company’s car to relocate to Canada – Instablog9ja

#1
An Uber driver, Ademola Quadri, has been arrested for raising a false car-snatching alarm to cover up his crime in Lagos. .

Quadri had made a complain at the Igando Police Station, that three armed men snatched a Toyata Corrolla Saloon car leased to him by Pinehill Leasing Ltd. …

uber.JPG

Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2S1Ct2o

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top