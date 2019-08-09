JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Uber shares tumble as profit figures disappoint – BBC News

#1
Uber’s shares went into reverse on Thursday after the taxi-hailing company unveiled profit figures that failed to live up to expectations.

Revenue growth slowed in face of heavy competition, leading to the company posting its largest quarterly loss. Uber and its rivals are spending heavily …

uber news.JPG

Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2MKg7BX

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top