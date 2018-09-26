Business Uber to pay $148m penalty over data breach – Punch Newspapers

#1
Ride-hailing service Uber agreed to pay record $148 million penalty over a massive 2016 data breach, which the company concealed for a year, New York’s attorney general announced on Wednesday.

“This record settlement should send a clear message: we have zero tolerance for those who skirt the law and …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2xQFHvT

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top