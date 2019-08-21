JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Ubi Franklin Reacts After Baby Mama, Sandra Iheuwa, Says She Would Rather Iron Things Out With Devil Than With Him – Information Nigeria

#1
Triple Mg record label owner, Ubi Franklin, has posted a cryptic message in response to his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa’s, comment that she would rather iron things out with the devil than with him.

Ubi who shared the message via his Instagram page shared …

ubi franklin.JPG

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2P5U0II

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top