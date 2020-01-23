Entertainment Uche Jombo blasts Nigeria leaders over Okada Ban – P.M. News

#1
Movie star and film producer, Uche Jombo has taken to social media to express dissapointment in Nigeria ‘inconsiderate leaders’ following the sudden ban of Okadas and tricycles on major Lagos roads by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Nollywood actress in her reaction described the government as inconsiderate, adding …

uche.JPG

via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/37xNYVh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top