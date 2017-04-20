All is now set for the Champions League quarter final. Four teams have qualified for the stage- Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Monaco. Spanish giants Barcelona were knocked out on Wednesday night at the quarterfinal stage for the second year in a row, losing 3-0 on aggregate to Juventus. Barcelona could only muster one shot on target as they were prevented by Juventus from scoring a goal in either legs of a Champions league knockout stage. Only Manchester United (2007/08) and a couple of other teams have stopped Barca from finding the back of the net. Real Madrid's progress was controversial. After beating Bayern Munich 2-1 in Germany they ended the second leg's normal time by the same scoreline, this time on the losing end. However towards the end of the game, Arturo Vidal, a key player for Bayern Munich got sent off for an innocuous foul on Asensio. It was seen as many as a harsh decision, given that Javio Martinez, another Bayern player was sent off in the first leg in Munich. Furthermore, Ronaldo was purely in an offiside position for his second goal, which inflicted a heavy damage on 10-men Bayern. In a matter of minutes the Blancos completed the rout, winning 4-2 in Bernabeu and 6-3 on aggregate. Ronaldo got a hattrick. UCL: What Ancelotti, Zidane Said About Vidal's Red Card; Ronaldo's Offside Goal Atletico Madrid saw off Leicester in England on Tuesday. The visiting team won the first leg by a lone goal and their early goal made things very difficult for the Premier League Champions. Jamie Vardy managed to equalized but it wasn't enough for the Tigers to progress to the next round. An energetic Monaco also saw off Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, beating them 6-2 on aggregate. They won the first and second legs by the same scoreline: 3-1. However, it could be argued that off-pitch events did some damage to the German team. The first leg was postponed by 24 hours after there bombs exploded near their team bus. The second leg was also delayed by 5 minutes after Borussia Dortmund's team bus was delayed by police for about 17 minutes. According to coach Thomas Tuchel, things were awkward for the players. Semi Final Fixtures The semi final fixtures ceremony of the Champions will be held on Friday April 21 at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, at 11 am Nigerian time. The event will be streamed live on UEFA's website and their Twitter account will also give updates. Who do you want to meet each other in the semi finals? It'll be interesting to watch Real Madrid against a pacy, young and energetic Monaco side, while it'll be a joy watching Juventus' Paulo Dybala against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.