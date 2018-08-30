Nollywood has been thrown into shock and mourning following the death of actress, Uduak Akrah.Uduak Akrah passed away a few days ago following injuries sustained after falling a bathroom about two years ago. For those familiar with Uduak, she was a talented actress who will be deeply missed not just by the entertainment industry but by friends and family.She wasn't just a pretty woman but had a very infectious smile which was her signature look. We would love to share with you guys, 5 things you need to know about the late actress.