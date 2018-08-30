Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Entertainment Uduak Akrah: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Late Actress Who Died After Falling In The Bathroom - Tori.ng

#1
Nollywood has been thrown into shock and mourning following the death of actress, Uduak Akrah.

Uduak Akrah passed away a few days ago following injuries sustained after falling a bathroom about two years ago. For those familiar with Uduak, she was a talented actress who will be deeply missed not just by the entertainment industry but by friends and family.

She wasn't just a pretty woman but had a very infectious smile which was her signature look. We would love to share with you guys, 5 things you need to know about the late actress.




READ MORE HERE
 
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top