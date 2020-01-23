Manchester City are facing a possible Premier League points deduction and could even be forced to play in League Two in the wake of their Champions League ban, experts have warned.
The club have today been banned by UEFA from European club competitions for two seasons and handed a …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uBa249
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The club have today been banned by UEFA from European club competitions for two seasons and handed a …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uBa249
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]