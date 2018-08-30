Confirmed Champions League pots for group stage draw

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Lokomotiv MoscowBorussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica, Napoli, Tottenham, RomaLiverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, CSKA Moscow, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, ValenciaViktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Young Boys, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, Crvena zvezda, AEK AthensThe draw for this year’s Champions League takes place on Thursday, August 30 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The build-up begins at 6pm BST, with the draw itself expected to take place half an hour later, and can be watched either via the live stream on Uefa.com.