Confirmed Champions League pots for group stage draw
Pot 1: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Lokomotiv Moscow
Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica, Napoli, Tottenham, Roma
Pot 3: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, CSKA Moscow, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia
Pot 4: Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Young Boys, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, Crvena zvezda, AEK Athens
WHEN IS THE DRAW AND HOW CAN I WATCH IT?
The draw for this year’s Champions League takes place on Thursday, August 30 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The build-up begins at 6pm BST, with the draw itself expected to take place half an hour later, and can be watched either via the live stream on Uefa.com.
