The adventures of Super Eagles defender, Brian Idowu, and his Lokomotiv Moscow teammates in the UEFA Champions League is as good as over.
This follows the defeat suffered again by the Russian club on Tuesday night against FC Porto. Idowu and his teammates were beaten 4-1; their …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SS0zwr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
This follows the defeat suffered again by the Russian club on Tuesday night against FC Porto. Idowu and his teammates were beaten 4-1; their …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SS0zwr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]