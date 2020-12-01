Chinedu Iroka
UEFA CL: Lewandowski, Neuer to miss Bayern's clash with Atletico - New Telegraph
Hansi Flick has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer will both miss Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. Bayern will travel to Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night safe in the knowledge that they have already qualified for the last 16 as Group A winners...
www.newtelegraphng.com