UEFA has defended its decision to allocate only 6,000 tickets respectively to Chelsea and Arsenal for the Europa League final in Baku.
Arsenal’s 7-3 aggregate win over Valencia and Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday set up an all-English …
read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2HeyWc7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Arsenal’s 7-3 aggregate win over Valencia and Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday set up an all-English …
read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2HeyWc7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]