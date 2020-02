Barcelona grabbed an away goal as they came from behind to draw against Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Italy. Dries Mertens curled in from 18 yards in the first half to become Napoli’s joint top scorer of all-time, level with Marek Hamsik on 121 goals....Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/3a95jG2 Get More Nigeria Sports News