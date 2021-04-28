  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

UEFA League: Benzema stunner earns Madrid draw against Chelsea - New Telegraph

Chelsea produced a composed performance to secure a fully deserved draw and a crucial away goal to put themselves in a promising position after their Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel's side were superior on the night and might even regard themselves as...
