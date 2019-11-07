Manchester City held out for a draw with Atalanta in the Champions League after defender Kyle Walker had to go in goal for the closing stages of the match.
The full-back replaced Claudio Bravo after the substitute goalkeeper was sent off during the 1-1 draw in Milan. Bravo was …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NMixyO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The full-back replaced Claudio Bravo after the substitute goalkeeper was sent off during the 1-1 draw in Milan. Bravo was …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NMixyO
Get More Nigeria Sports News