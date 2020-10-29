Sports UEFA League: Rashford scores hat-trick as Man Utd thump RB Leipzig – New Telegraph


UEFA League: Rashford scores hat-trick as Man Utd thump RB Leipzig - New Telegraph

*Wins for Chelsea, PSG, Barca Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig in the Champions League. England international Rashford came on just after the hour mark and netted three goals in 18...
