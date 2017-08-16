Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named on the shortlist for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. The prize, formerly called the Best Player in Europe Award, was won by Real Madrid star Ronaldo last year and has twice been given to Barcelona forward Messi. Andres Iniesta and Franck Ribery are the only other players to have lifted the trophy. The prize recognises the best players, regardless of nationality, playing for clubs in UEFA territories and is judged on their performances in domestic, continental and international competition. "The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury comprising the 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stage of the 2016-17 Champions League and Europa League, along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, representing each of UEFA's member associations," according to UEFA's guidelines. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.