Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Sports UEFA: Messi speaks on Ronaldo, reveals favourite club to win Champions League trophy – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi has said that Juventus are clear favorites to win this season’s UEFA Champions League now that they have forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo left Madrid as their all-time highest goalscorer to join the Italian giants earlier this summer in a 100-million-euro deal. Messi believes …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PwSM4I

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[99]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top