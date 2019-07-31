JustForex Trading - Start Now

UEFA has named Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, among the top 50 young players to keep an eye on in the 2019/2020 season.

As was the case before the start of the 2018/2019 campaign, only one Nigerian youngster has been picked. ...

