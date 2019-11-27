Nigerian born defender, Paolo Gozzi Iweru scored for Juventus on Tuesday as they defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the UEFA Youth League.
Iweru scored a 94th minute winner for young Old Lady after Atletico had taken the lead earlier on through Alberto Salido.....
