Uganda bans export of menial workers to Oman

Following reports of abuses in Gulf states, Ugandan has temporarily banned the export of menial workers to Oman.

The Gender, Labour and Social Development minister, Janet Mukwaya, said her compatriots are also barred from seeking jobs in the Middle Eastern country.....



