Submit Post Advertise

World Uganda: Museveni Tags Himself a 'Wonderful Dictator'

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Aug 2, 2017 at 9:44 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni has described himself as a ''wonderful dictator''.

    Yoweri Museveni2.jpg

    Museveni gave the description of himself when questioned on how he thinks he will be remembered in an interview with Al Jazeera published Saturday. “How can you guarantee that you will not be remembered as a dictator instead of a democratic president?” asked the interviewer.

    “A dictator who is elected five times. That must be a wonderful dictator. That must be a special one. Elected five times with all this big majority. That must be a wonderful dictator,” Museveni responded.
     
    Jules, Aug 2, 2017 at 9:44 AM
    #1



    Comments