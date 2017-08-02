Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni has described himself as a ''wonderful dictator''. Museveni gave the description of himself when questioned on how he thinks he will be remembered in an interview with Al Jazeera published Saturday. “How can you guarantee that you will not be remembered as a dictator instead of a democratic president?” asked the interviewer. “A dictator who is elected five times. That must be a wonderful dictator. That must be a special one. Elected five times with all this big majority. That must be a wonderful dictator,” Museveni responded.