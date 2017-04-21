Tottenham U-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu is dead, aged 44. The ex England and Aston Villa defender died after suffering a heart attack at Tottenham's training centre on Thursday. "Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club," said Tottenham's head of coaching and development John McDermott. "Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable." Ehiogu made over 200 appearances for Aston Villa between 1991 and 2000, winning the League Cup with them in 1994 and 1996. He then then spent seven years at Middlesbrough where he also won the League Cup in 2004. The centre-back also played for West Brom, Leeds, Rangers and Sheffield United, before retiring in 2009. He began coaching at Tottenham in 2014. Tributes are pouring in for him, as he is widely beloved.